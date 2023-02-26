Patch 0.0.43a - 26th of February 2023

Too Long; Didn't Read (thanks ChatGPT)

System Changes

Save profiles should now correctly add any missing entries if your profile becomes outdated compared to the new default profile structure

The user interface (UI) now scales up or down towards your current screen resolution so that all elements fit on screen as intended, the base resolution targets 1920x1080, and will adjust up or down depending on whether or not your current resolution is bigger or smaller

Menu scene should now be a bit more performant as we've added Light Baking and reduced object/geometry complexity slightly

Gameplay Progression

Assassin is the only hero unlocked at the start of a campaign

internally campaigns exist, but they are not a thing in the UI that you can start or finish yet, but this is where all your progress is stored.

Sorceress and Corrupted Priest are now map based unlocks

their abilities fire bolts, and life drain are also unlocked with the hero unlocks

Beating the first map "Outskirts" will now unlock a new map "Castle"

Castle map now contains a Landmark (cleric's signet)

Added chance to get extra base XP/soul based on Prey stat

These are rolled before multipliers

They work like crit chance, every 100% is a guaranteed +1 soul/xp, the remaining non-whole 100% chance on top of that, will be RNG, so if you have 410% chance it will be +4 and then 10% chance of another +1

1 Prey gives:

0.5% chance of extra base soul gain on kills (rolled before multipliers)

0.25% chance of extra base experience per dropped orb (rolled before multipliers)

Map Unlocked Permanent Features

This section contains information about some permanently unlockable new game features that help boosting damage output and give information about enemies and equipment

Enemy Encyclopedia

Enemy Encyclopedia can be unlocked in a special side-level instance talking to an NPC

Each enemy and boss type is now recorded in the Enemy Encyclopedia

100 kills of each Enemy will unlock real time information about the enemy's damage output and health

3 kills for each Boss type does the same

Once you've unlocked an enemy or boss entry you start gaining prestige levels towards that specific type

Prestige levels max out at 20 per enemy/boss type and require 1000 kills per enemy type and 10 per boss type

Prestige levels give a small bonus damage percentage for enemies and a bigger damage percentage bonus to bosses

The progression towards each enemy type/prestige as well as their stat information is now also shown in-game in the "Enemy Encyclopedia Display" below inventory, given that the encyclopedia is unlocked

This displays the 4 most recent enemies or bosses killed at any given time

These entries are permanent

The prestige system was originally going to be named Research Notes, but during development it made sense to keep them a bit less complex and as such they are now "prestiges"

Equipment Encyclopedia

Equipment Encyclopedia can be unlocked in a special side-level instance talking to an NPC

This works similarly to Enemy Encyclopedia but is a bit simpler, it will track your highest ever gained upgrade per equipment type, and as such you can use the encyclopedia to look up the stats each item will give you once obtained and upgraded per play-through

These entries are permanent

Change Log

Nerfed Ring of Power as it was giving an insane amount of base damage from +28 down to +9, the damage multiplier of 10% still remains as part of the upgrades

Nerfed Ring of Artemis blade damage and speed bonuses down from 50% -> 25%

Boss multipliers for damage are now more forgiving and most early bosses should no longer one-shot, later on however it becomes an obvious challenge, specially with reaper dealing over 800 damage

Enemy Base damage and health has been given a slight increase in order to account for Permanent Upgrades being too powerful once maxed out,

as a result you should start taking damage from enemies slightly after the goblin waves,

prior to this you remained invulnerable for quite a long while into the gameplay

Visiting each type of The Void now unlocks THE_ELEMENTS achievement

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to try and get despawned more than once in special cases such as when entering a side level

Fixed an issue where achievements would not correctly get processed each minute in-game

Boss freeze duration is now 1/10 of regular mobs

Final damage taken now correctly counts towards your GameSummary

Fixed an issue where during the loading screen you could interact with the menu buttons which caused unintentional clicks or navigation before the game "faded in" properly

Achievement overview UI scrollbar is now more obvious by having a black background in the "scroll bar area"

Achievements for unlocking heroes and maps added