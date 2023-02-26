[Game Hotfix]Storage efficiency improved and buildings can be custom named,etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 10640298 · Last edited 26 February 2023 – 13:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, the patches for these two days mainly include the following:

Mechanism optimization:

Storage efficiency improved. Storage work was originally hauling factory output items first, then floor items. Now it is improved to comprehensively calculate the distance between the items on the floor and the items output by the factory to decide which item to send to the warehouse.

Buildings and units can be custom named.

Cross-region logistics optimization. When selecting a target for cross-regional transportation, the logistics hubs in the target region will be displayed in a list for selection.

Optimize the work priority mechanism to reduce the situation of idle.

Increased the charging threshold of the bionics from 10 to 20, which will reduce the reminder that the bionics is exhausted.

UIoptimization:

The population column plus the money column can be sorted and viewed

Solve the problem that the R&D Hub and the Engineering Hub's tips are oversized in the mechanical empire mode.

When the research panel node is selected, the connection line before and after it will be highlighted

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where the shipping destination might be incorrect when transporting across regions.

Fix the bug that the priority order of the unit panel is not correct

Fixed an issue where the priority of units without this task would sometimes be displayed incorrectly in the unit panel

Fixed the problem that in some cases, cross-region work units did not work after re-entering the game.

Wish you good luck and have fun~