PATCH v 1.03

CHANGELOG v. 1.03
- You can no longer skip the May-Eve event by spending the night in Elwood's room
- Fixed an issue where using the rod at the island could have caused a freeze, if the text speed was set very low
- Fixed an issue where not reporting to Armitage about being trapped in the basement could have caused a game freeze later on when exiting the Special Collection
- Selecting the "Delete existing save games" option in the main menu now deletes existing save games
- Fixed an issue where the rat could run through the damaged tin sheet rat hole cover
- Giving the dead rat to Armitage, and telling all the facts about it at the same time, now gives all the correct evidence points
- The option to ask Fisherman about the previous customer will now be properly removed, if Walter has the rod
- Finding and interacting with the dead rat in the secret room will now unlock the "Exterminator" achievement
- One variation of the bad endings will now unlock the "The Blind Idiot God" achievement
- Fixed some typos
If you wish to use the previous 1.02 version, it can be found under Properties > Betas > previous
Thanks to everyone who helped to locate and fix the bugs!
