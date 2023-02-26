PATCH v 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 10640181 · Last edited 26 February 2023 – 11:46:06 UTC by Wendy

CHANGELOG v. 1.03

You can no longer skip the May-Eve event by spending the night in Elwood's room

Fixed an issue where using the rod at the island could have caused a freeze, if the text speed was set very low

Fixed an issue where not reporting to Armitage about being trapped in the basement could have caused a game freeze later on when exiting the Special Collection

Selecting the "Delete existing save games" option in the main menu now deletes existing save games

Fixed an issue where the rat could run through the damaged tin sheet rat hole cover

Giving the dead rat to Armitage, and telling all the facts about it at the same time, now gives all the correct evidence points

The option to ask Fisherman about the previous customer will now be properly removed, if Walter has the rod

Finding and interacting with the dead rat in the secret room will now unlock the "Exterminator" achievement

One variation of the bad endings will now unlock the "The Blind Idiot God" achievement

Fixed some typos

If you wish to use the previous 1.02 version, it can be found under Properties > Betas > previous

Thanks to everyone who helped to locate and fix the bugs!