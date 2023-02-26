 Skip to content

Dreams in the Witch House update for 26 February 2023

PATCH v 1.03

Dreams in the Witch House update for 26 February 2023

PATCH v 1.03

Build 10640181

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG v. 1.03

  • You can no longer skip the May-Eve event by spending the night in Elwood's room
  • Fixed an issue where using the rod at the island could have caused a freeze, if the text speed was set very low
  • Fixed an issue where not reporting to Armitage about being trapped in the basement could have caused a game freeze later on when exiting the Special Collection
  • Selecting the "Delete existing save games" option in the main menu now deletes existing save games
  • Fixed an issue where the rat could run through the damaged tin sheet rat hole cover
  • Giving the dead rat to Armitage, and telling all the facts about it at the same time, now gives all the correct evidence points
  • The option to ask Fisherman about the previous customer will now be properly removed, if Walter has the rod
  • Finding and interacting with the dead rat in the secret room will now unlock the "Exterminator" achievement
  • One variation of the bad endings will now unlock the "The Blind Idiot God" achievement
  • Fixed some typos

If you wish to use the previous 1.02 version, it can be found under Properties > Betas > previous

Thanks to everyone who helped to locate and fix the bugs!

