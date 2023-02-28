Planet Fights Planned Release

Maybe you were playing the old game World Nations Game that we needed to close back in 2022. While time passed we improved our technology, raised more funds and got new servers which allows us to offer the game again in a new format and this time we’ll here to stay.

We completely revamped the game, has also a new catchy design that works on most platforms, with many new features.

The new game is Planet Fights and if you played the old game you qualify for a wallet funds match to the new game. If you purchased funds in the old game you will get part of your purchase added to the new game wallet. If you have not done any purchase but you played the old game you still qualify for a $5 added to your balance. To qualify all you have to do is to send an email with your old email and proof of purchase.

Since the new improvements to our game engine allows for more scale, our costs of running the game will be lower which means we will offer limited monthly purchases in the premium store, thus making the game totally not pay to win.

As a short desc Planet Fights is an online country management and war game where hundreds of citizens come together to fight against opposing countries. With a giant world simulator at your fingertips, conquer territories, establish alliances, and become a powerful leader. As competition between citizens you can choose from Agent Fights, International Battlefields, Races and Space Colonies which offers a large variety of play styles to fit most of the people.

We are going to release Planet Fights for Steam on 24 March this year so maybe you want to note the date and wait for the release of the game on Steam so you can enjoy it.