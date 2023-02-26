 Skip to content

KARAKURI KENGEKI update for 26 February 2023

Bug Fix Update! Patch 1.0.3

Hi Everyone,

Just a few bug fixes and changes.

  • We have brought new enemies and changed enemy formations.

  • Accessories have been added to show the player's remaining life.

Kind Regards
Kento Tomonari

