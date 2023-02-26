V1.1.2-PATCH5 update

- Improve the effect of bargaining power, that is, increase the discount of bargaining the mini-game
- Optimize the movement experience, double-click the city can also move
- Add acceleration button in firm war window
- Fix the bug that the big map will not synchronize after creating the new firm
- Increase the upper limit alert of the capacity of ChangAn School to prevent invalid learning.
- Resume the display of the main interface total assets
7.Fixed some omitted English translations
