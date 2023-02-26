 Skip to content

中华一商 update for 26 February 2023

V1.1.2-PATCH5 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10639155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Improve the effect of bargaining power, that is, increase the discount of bargaining the mini-game
  2. Optimize the movement experience, double-click the city can also move
  3. Add acceleration button in firm war window
  4. Fix the bug that the big map will not synchronize after creating the new firm
  5. Increase the upper limit alert of the capacity of ChangAn School to prevent invalid learning.
  6. Resume the display of the main interface total assets
    7.Fixed some omitted English translations

