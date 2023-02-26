Update for February 26th

Finished implementing improvements to the turn-order calculations, accounting for all possible builds without creating issues or an unfair amount of enemy turns. This took a while to implement, as every battle in the game had to be tested and tweaked, so thanks for your patience everyone!

Fixed some minor collision issues in the Final Dungeon.

PROPERLY fixed an issue when combining the Cover Ally Augment and Emma's 3-Hit Combo attack (promise!).

Fixed a bug where the Robot could bizarrely appear twice in a cutscene in the Factory.

Fixed a bug where the battle with the Bandit Bros. could be made unwinnable.

Fixed an incorrect description presented when you first receive the Demonic Microphone accessory.

Fixed a collision issue in the Green Mage Tower, and another in Bruneus.

Fixed a bug where the player could accidentally create a softlock by moving during a cutscene in the Final Dungeon.