8-Bit Adventures 2 update for 26 February 2023

Update for February 26th

Build 10638892

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Finished implementing improvements to the turn-order calculations, accounting for all possible builds without creating issues or an unfair amount of enemy turns. This took a while to implement, as every battle in the game had to be tested and tweaked, so thanks for your patience everyone!

  • Fixed some minor collision issues in the Final Dungeon.

  • PROPERLY fixed an issue when combining the Cover Ally Augment and Emma's 3-Hit Combo attack (promise!).

  • Fixed a bug where the Robot could bizarrely appear twice in a cutscene in the Factory.

  • Fixed a bug where the battle with the Bandit Bros. could be made unwinnable.

  • Fixed an incorrect description presented when you first receive the Demonic Microphone accessory.

  • Fixed a collision issue in the Green Mage Tower, and another in Bruneus.

  • Fixed a bug where the player could accidentally create a softlock by moving during a cutscene in the Final Dungeon.

  • Added the (accidentally left-out!) Energy Axe weapon to an early room in the Final Dungeon.

