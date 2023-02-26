 Skip to content

Blockhead 2D update for 26 February 2023

Graphical Improvements and Store Header!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • NEW wooden paneling texture for the living room!

  • Multiple bug fixes, including some textures looking over-sized and the level size system not working.

  • A new store header!

Enjoy!

-Kyvati Studios

