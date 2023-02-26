Update v0.85

Fixed - Issue with collision using small boat.

Fixed - Issue with horse / gates collision

Fixed - Dust spawning from chopper when carrying crate.

Fixed - Anti Venom not giving correct health.

Fixed - Issue with not being able to collect bounty in farm areas when in Hunter mode.

Fixed - Extra checks to ensure horse flees when near a Min Min.

Added - Can call horse directly from stable if close enough (Only if there is no current horse nearby).

Added - Can now sell unwanted items to Jacko.

Added - Vocals during two up game.

Added - Now a chance to find $20 and $50 cash amounts from loot.

Changed - Changes to poison and bleeding. (Increase effect and duration).

Changed - Scope crosshair.

Changed - Repair kit cannot be put in quick belt.

Changed - Item costs.

Various tweaks to visuals/audio.

NOTE : Changes to poison and bleeding now create more need to carry anti venom and bandages and where before it was hardly a threat it is now much more dangerous. This will be tweaked further with more testing and feedback.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.