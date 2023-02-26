Update v0.85

Fixed - Issue with collision using small boat.
Fixed - Issue with horse / gates collision
Fixed - Dust spawning from chopper when carrying crate.
Fixed - Anti Venom not giving correct health.
Fixed - Issue with not being able to collect bounty in farm areas when in Hunter mode.
Fixed - Extra checks to ensure horse flees when near a Min Min.
Added - Can call horse directly from stable if close enough (Only if there is no current horse nearby).
Added - Can now sell unwanted items to Jacko.
Added - Vocals during two up game.
Added - Now a chance to find $20 and $50 cash amounts from loot.
Changed - Changes to poison and bleeding. (Increase effect and duration).
Changed - Scope crosshair.
Changed - Repair kit cannot be put in quick belt.
Changed - Item costs.
Various tweaks to visuals/audio.
NOTE : Changes to poison and bleeding now create more need to carry anti venom and bandages and where before it was hardly a threat it is now much more dangerous. This will be tweaked further with more testing and feedback.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
