Carth Alpha 1.94a
~Added new alchemist quests
~Fixed bugs with quests only offered one time.
~Continued work on ships
~Removed Compass Bar
~Minimap no longer spins allowing easier detection of what is N,S,E,W
~Some quests set to infinite amount of times to be taken
~Fixed issue with Northern Viernes Domain Quests
~Fixed dialogue spelling errors
~Added new blacksmith quests
~Adjusted Internal Night Day time switch
~Fixed Lighting issues regarding Night and Day switch
~Fixed shadow lighting from fire barrels
~Fixed day night flames and lighting issues
~Adjusted some building clipping issues
~Began work to allow joining servers already running
