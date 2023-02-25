Carth Alpha 1.94a

~Added new alchemist quests

~Fixed bugs with quests only offered one time.

~Continued work on ships

~Removed Compass Bar

~Minimap no longer spins allowing easier detection of what is N,S,E,W

~Some quests set to infinite amount of times to be taken

~Fixed issue with Northern Viernes Domain Quests

~Fixed dialogue spelling errors

~Added new blacksmith quests

~Adjusted Internal Night Day time switch

~Fixed Lighting issues regarding Night and Day switch

~Fixed shadow lighting from fire barrels

~Fixed day night flames and lighting issues

~Adjusted some building clipping issues

~Began work to allow joining servers already running