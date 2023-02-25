- Corrected more typos…
- Auto-Cam and Laser pen when dropped are placed facing the same direction as the player.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 25 February 2023
Patch 0.03.115 is live! Minor Update.
