Nevergrind Online update for 25 February 2023

Added Monk's elite Daahoud set items

Build 10637469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

362: Early Access 0.16.7 - February 25, 2023 12:55 PM EST
• Added Monk's elite Daahoud set items.
• Added a possible fix for a bug where elite set items were sometimes rolled on an exceptional base item.

