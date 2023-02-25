Update 1.3!

People kept getting stuck in corners so we decided to let have a better chance of escaping by allowing rolling through mummy hordes. This feature might get removed for multiplayer as a bit chunk of the fun is saving your friends when they get stuck

Introducing "Roll Baby Roll Update"!

Players can now roll through enemies if traveling fast enough (very useful for when getting cornered!)

Fixed a very rare leaderboards freeze.

Added limited gamepad support (a small taste before next weeks update).

Thanks for playing everyone!