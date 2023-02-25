 Skip to content

The Pyramid Of Bones update for 25 February 2023

Update 1.3!

25 February 2023

People kept getting stuck in corners so we decided to let have a better chance of escaping by allowing rolling through mummy hordes. This feature might get removed for multiplayer as a bit chunk of the fun is saving your friends when they get stuck

Introducing "Roll Baby Roll Update"!

  • Players can now roll through enemies if traveling fast enough (very useful for when getting cornered!)
  • Fixed a very rare leaderboards freeze.
  • Added limited gamepad support (a small taste before next weeks update).

Thanks for playing everyone!

