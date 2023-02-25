Update 1.3!

People kept getting stuck in corners so we decided to let have a better chance of escaping by allowing rolling through mummy hordes. This feature might get removed for multiplayer as a bit chunk of the fun is saving your friends when they get stuck
Introducing "Roll Baby Roll Update"!
- Players can now roll through enemies if traveling fast enough (very useful for when getting cornered!)
- Fixed a very rare leaderboards freeze.
- Added limited gamepad support (a small taste before next weeks update).
Thanks for playing everyone!
