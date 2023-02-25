-
Force the game to run at a resolution of 16 to 9. The UI display is normal at this resolution
-
Revised some English translations
-
Add the function of switching languages at any time on the start page of the game
Dragon's Treasure update for 25 February 2023
Fix the basic UI scale and display of the game, and fix some problems in the Eng
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update