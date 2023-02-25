 Skip to content

Dragon's Treasure update for 25 February 2023

Fix the basic UI scale and display of the game, and fix some problems in the Eng

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Force the game to run at a resolution of 16 to 9. The UI display is normal at this resolution

  2. Revised some English translations

  3. Add the function of switching languages at any time on the start page of the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 2237801
