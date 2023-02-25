Carth Alpha 1.94a3

~Began adding better multiplayer functionality for boats

~Re-scaled Ground texture resolutions for best visuals

~Added Carpenter to Port Nethrean

~Fixed random object placement from world rebuild

~Fixed Adept Cooking requirements

~Began Ocean SFX Implementations

~Setup Carpenter Quests

~Setup random quest decisions for AI

~Added Mini Map POI

~Added Points of Interest to all quest givers and merchants

~Added Prologue text to waiting loading screen

~Fixed UI Issues in character creation

~Fixed camera issues in character creation

~Adjusted lighting in Character Creation

~Added events in character creation to enable and disable UI

~Fixed cursor not removing from certain quest givers on conversation ending

~Added and fixed issues with player foam on water

~Minimap indicator work

~Minimap bug fixes

~Added Full Map functionality