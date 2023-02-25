Carth Alpha 1.94a3
~Began adding better multiplayer functionality for boats
~Re-scaled Ground texture resolutions for best visuals
~Added Carpenter to Port Nethrean
~Fixed random object placement from world rebuild
~Fixed Adept Cooking requirements
~Began Ocean SFX Implementations
~Setup Carpenter Quests
~Setup random quest decisions for AI
~Added Mini Map POI
~Added Points of Interest to all quest givers and merchants
~Added Prologue text to waiting loading screen
~Fixed UI Issues in character creation
~Fixed camera issues in character creation
~Adjusted lighting in Character Creation
~Added events in character creation to enable and disable UI
~Fixed cursor not removing from certain quest givers on conversation ending
~Added and fixed issues with player foam on water
~Minimap indicator work
~Minimap bug fixes
~Added Full Map functionality
Changed files in this update