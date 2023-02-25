 Skip to content

Aces and Adventures update for 25 February 2023

Patch Notes: 1.012

Build 10634714

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug which caused enemies with negative HP to infinitely attempt to attack.
  • Fixed a bug which made events which changed ability card costs not affect flexible card cost abilities in some cases.
  • Fixed bugs found in the following abilities:
  • Brunhildr's Kiss (Normal and Legendary versions) incorrectly being restricted to adjacent targets.
  • Ebb +1 bug which occurred when its cost was reduced.
  • Ace Shot (All versions) bug which occurred when its cost was reduced.

