- Fixed bug which caused enemies with negative HP to infinitely attempt to attack.
- Fixed a bug which made events which changed ability card costs not affect flexible card cost abilities in some cases.
- Fixed bugs found in the following abilities:
- Brunhildr's Kiss (Normal and Legendary versions) incorrectly being restricted to adjacent targets.
- Ebb +1 bug which occurred when its cost was reduced.
- Ace Shot (All versions) bug which occurred when its cost was reduced.
Aces and Adventures update for 25 February 2023
Patch Notes: 1.012
