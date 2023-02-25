 Skip to content

Fargone update for 25 February 2023

Quest progress fixes, arena reward fixed + More | TOTH 0.1.1.5 HOTFIX

Build 10634143

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIX PATCH

Added

-Further culling for all objects in the world for further performance boosts to GPU usage

Fixed

-Several quests not progressing correctly
-Arena mode not giving out rewards
-Dismemberment stretching on zombie bodies

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242101
  • Loading history…
