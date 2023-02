Share · View all patches · Build 10634031 · Last edited 25 February 2023 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Apologies for another late update. Detailing the buildings is more work than it might seem, due to the fact that they're destructible.

Visual polish:

-Detailed most of the building models;

-Added vegetation to the whole map;

Bug fixes:

-Fixed bug that made explosion sounds from military base objects overlap, which made them really loud;

-Fixed bug that broke the vegetation culling system after opening and closing the weapon store;