Spryward Devlog #22

+Fixed bug where heal SFX would play on a loop if full health when wearing the anger suit on easy mode

+Optmizied Issue 4 Level 1 more for Steam Deck users

+Fixed Issue 4 cutscene errors for Steam Deck users

+Fixed bug where player would start jump animation too soon if just being bumped into the air momentarily or while walking over bumps/inclines

+Finished drawing a walk cycle for Mesmerist



+WIP on the area for the Divination Trio boss fight

+WIP on Slushy's character controller



+Updated credits accurately show issue 4 content

+Updated hyperlinks on the credit screen

+Fixed bug where Trains could freeze and not respawn on Issue 4 level 1

~~+Fixed bug where displaying the steam overaly wouldn't pause the game

~~ (Couldn't figure this out. Valve's API is awful and incorrect on how to do this. So I will get back to you on this bug once I can get an answer from them.)

Coming soon in Issue 4 the divination trio boss fight and cutscene are the next set of content to drop. Aiming to get the cutscene done by the 3rd. Boss fight AI will take a little longer so assuming I get the animations drawn for each of the trio that should go up on the 10th. After that the next set of issue 4 content deals with the sewer environments. This area does introduce the reptoid society that lives underground. Also for the first time take control of slushy in the sewer level. Slushy can fit into small spaces to help Spryward unlock doors and get to unreachable areas. I've already started to setup the character controller for Slushy. Let me know what type of gameplay you'd like to see with Slushy. His gameplay segments will be less combat oriented and more quick puzzle solving and story beats. Another addition you'll likely see added next week is narrator prompts. Some dialogue in levels is from Spryward's thoughts or saying something out loud. With Mr. Media I want him to have a more pivitol role in the story so some dialogue specifically in issue 4 will change and be replaced by our narrator with new text bubbles to go with that. Thanks for the patience as I continue to hammer away at content for Issue 4. As always if there's anything you'd like to be added to Spryward let me know down below. Have a good weekend everyone!