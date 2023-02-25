- Fixed double menu sounds
- Fixed tire shaking in the air
- Fixed rain fire volume on Volcano planet
- Fixed the howitzer weapon price
- Fixed error which makes some AI keep too far behind sometimes
- Fixed gamepad can't be assigned on Split Screen mode
- Fixed line FOG appearing on the split screen
- Fixed translations issues
- Added achievements to finish the game using an isometric camera
OverShoot Battle Race update for 25 February 2023
Update Notes for v1.0.135 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
