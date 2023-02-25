 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 25 February 2023

Update Notes for v1.0.135 version

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed double menu sounds
  • Fixed tire shaking in the air
  • Fixed rain fire volume on Volcano planet
  • Fixed the howitzer weapon price
  • Fixed error which makes some AI keep too far behind sometimes
  • Fixed gamepad can't be assigned on Split Screen mode
  • Fixed line FOG appearing on the split screen
  • Fixed translations issues
  • Added achievements to finish the game using an isometric camera

