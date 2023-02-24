Last Call for Ravenswatch's Closed Alpha!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello future Ravens!

The doors are closing for the Closed Alpha of Ravenswatch, but a few more spots are still available! Thus far, players' feedback has been tremendously helpful to improve the quality of the game before we start the Early Access (and we can't thank you enough for that ːsteamhappyː!).

How to apply?

If you’re interested, please fill out this Google form:

Click here to sign-up

If you are selected, you will receive an email from community@nacongaming.com asking you to fill a NDA form (check your inbox and spam folder!). Once the form is completed, we will reach out again with an access to the Closed Alpha and the private channels of the Discord server.

If however, you are not selected, it means all spots were taken, sorry! But you won't have to wait too long before playing Ravenswatch since the game is releasing in Steam Early Access on April 6!

I want to learn more about Ravenswatch!

Fear not, we got you covered! On March 9 at 7pm CET during Nacon Connect we will show you more gameplay images of the game so you can have a better understanding of the experience that awaits you. Head out to Nacon's YouTube channel to get notified as soon as the show starts!

Until then you can (re)watch our Gameplay Reveal Trailer (to hear the overpowering's voice of The Sandman).

Any questions popping into your mind?

Check out the Frequently Asked Questions or post them on the Steam forums!

Want to follow closely the development of the game?

Join our official Discord server for the latest updates about Ravenswatch, and participate with other members of the community!

How to support us?

See you soon in Reverie!