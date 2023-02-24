Torecower 1.3.0 is out! Major skill tree additions and QOL improvements

Hey! We're so happy with the reception the game is having so far, we're working hard on it to bring the best experience possible to you all!

QOL

Leaderboard now shows up to 10 best scores from last 7 days

Steam Cloud across platforms and devices (macOS, Windows and Linux/SteamOS)

Fix

Bank towers doesn't produce coins until game starts (reported exploit)

Typos in skills descriptions

Talents

Double agent: you can have shooter/arcane upgrades at same time

Skill tree

We did a huge overhaul here! Here are some of the bigger changes/additions

Support

Healer defense: 10% damage reduction for healer towers

10% damage reduction for healer towers Stronghold: 10% damage reduction for shooter/tower per level

10% damage reduction for shooter/tower per level Medkit: 25% more healing power for medics

25% more healing power for medics Speedster Doc: heal towers get 0.3s faster by level

heal towers get 0.3s faster by level Ambulance: medic towers get 0.3s faster by level

medic towers get 0.3s faster by level Tough Dealer: 10% damage reduction for coin towers

10% damage reduction for coin towers Mighty Doc: 40% damage reduction for medic towers

Frost

Sub-zero: +10% slow rate per level

+10% slow rate per level Ice Stalactites: +4 damage for frost towers

Shooter

Lucky Strike: Increases critical chance by 10%

Increases critical chance by 10% Boom Shaka Laka: Increases explosion range by 15% per level

Increases explosion range by 15% per level Spreader: Additional shotgun projectile per level

Arcane

Faster Cadence: increases orbiter count by 1

increases orbiter count by 1 Blessed Bolt: increases arcane damage by 2

increases arcane damage by 2 In Orbit: Increases orbiter range by 25%

That's all for this update! Hope you like it!