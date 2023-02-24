Torecower 1.3.0 is out! Major skill tree additions and QOL improvements

Hey! We're so happy with the reception the game is having so far, we're working hard on it to bring the best experience possible to you all!
QOL
- Leaderboard now shows up to 10 best scores from last 7 days
- Steam Cloud across platforms and devices (macOS, Windows and Linux/SteamOS)
Fix
- Bank towers doesn't produce coins until game starts (reported exploit)
- Typos in skills descriptions
Talents
- Double agent: you can have shooter/arcane upgrades at same time
- Gambler: 25% more change of coin drop
Skill tree
We did a huge overhaul here! Here are some of the bigger changes/additions
Support
- Healer defense: 10% damage reduction for healer towers
- Stronghold: 10% damage reduction for shooter/tower per level
- Medkit: 25% more healing power for medics
- Speedster Doc: heal towers get 0.3s faster by level
- Ambulance: medic towers get 0.3s faster by level
- Tough Dealer: 10% damage reduction for coin towers
- Mighty Doc: 40% damage reduction for medic towers
Frost
- Sub-zero: +10% slow rate per level
- Ice Stalactites: +4 damage for frost towers
Shooter
- Lucky Strike: Increases critical chance by 10%
- Boom Shaka Laka: Increases explosion range by 15% per level
- Spreader: Additional shotgun projectile per level
Arcane
- Faster Cadence: increases orbiter count by 1
- Blessed Bolt: increases arcane damage by 2
- In Orbit: Increases orbiter range by 25%
That's all for this update! Hope you like it!
