A bugfix patch

A patch which fixes some bugs that came with the recent necropolis update, aswell as some older ones:
The new necropolis achievements are now unlocked properly.
Idle skeleton workers are now properly displayed as idle workers.
Builders will no longer try to reach wall sections which are within mountains or other non-reachable places.
Pine trees in forest environment now appear as normal trees again, rather than in their death-influenced shape
The flying behaviour of falconer - hawks around obstacles has been improved. Among other things they will now fly over mountains rather than through them.
