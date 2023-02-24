 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Andalia update for 24 February 2023

A bugfix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10632824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A patch which fixes some bugs that came with the recent necropolis update, aswell as some older ones:

  • The new necropolis achievements are now unlocked properly.

  • Idle skeleton workers are now properly displayed as idle workers.

  • Builders will no longer try to reach wall sections which are within mountains or other non-reachable places.

  • Pine trees in forest environment now appear as normal trees again, rather than in their death-influenced shape

  • The flying behaviour of falconer - hawks around obstacles has been improved. Among other things they will now fly over mountains rather than through them.

Changed files in this update

Andalia Content Depot 1743881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link