 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 24 February 2023

Pixel Survivors : Roguelike Release V1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10632661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear gamers,

We are thrilled to announce that Pixel Survivors: Roguelike has officially launched its version 1.0! We've worked hard to bring you an exciting and challenging gaming experience, and we hope that you will enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed creating it.

We want to let you know that this could be the final major version of the game. While we will continue to fix any bugs that arise, we feel that there is little left to add to the game. We're proud of what we've accomplished with Pixel Survivors: Roguelike, and we're grateful for all the support you've given us along the way.

In the future I will continue to develop other games, hope everyone will support.

Content v1.0

  • New map: Cemetery
  • New character: Cultist
  • New skill: Shock Wave
  • Rework skill boom
  • Added item upgrade for skull
  • UI Rework

Thank you all for playing this game, I will continue to fix the bugs if there are any in the future :D

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link