Pixel Survivors : Roguelike Release V1.0

Dear gamers,

We are thrilled to announce that Pixel Survivors: Roguelike has officially launched its version 1.0! We've worked hard to bring you an exciting and challenging gaming experience, and we hope that you will enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed creating it.

We want to let you know that this could be the final major version of the game. While we will continue to fix any bugs that arise, we feel that there is little left to add to the game. We're proud of what we've accomplished with Pixel Survivors: Roguelike, and we're grateful for all the support you've given us along the way.

In the future I will continue to develop other games, hope everyone will support.

Content v1.0

New map: Cemetery

New character: Cultist

New skill: Shock Wave

Rework skill boom

Added item upgrade for skull

UI Rework

Thank you all for playing this game, I will continue to fix the bugs if there are any in the future :D