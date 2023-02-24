 Skip to content

Dimensions: Dreadnought Architect update for 24 February 2023

Ver 0.5.7 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10632393

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fix a bug when angular dynamic solver solves maximum available torque.
  • Fix a bug when combined controller represent inversed in some situations.
  • Disable attitude selector when use combined controller.

