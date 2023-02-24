Ver 0.5.7 Hotfix

**
- Fix a bug when angular dynamic solver solves maximum available torque.
- Fix a bug when combined controller represent inversed in some situations.
- Disable attitude selector when use combined controller.
**
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
**
**
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update