MetaPhysical update for 24 February 2023

Update 8.8.4 - controller support, statistics and more

Update 8.8.4 - controller support, statistics and more

24 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new update is out!
Enjoy the new controller support, more stats and much more!

  • The game now has gamepad support (tested with XBox controller. In the options menu this control can be switched on and there is also a controlling legend).

  • Creatures can now hear the player better

  • Added more statistics to the journal (unfortunately the previous statistics had to be reset for this. This does not affect the personal expert statistics)

  • the motion detector will beep if it was placed wrongly and therefore does not work properly

  • players can now move their heads

  • Timing of creature attack reworked

  • added more animation for creatures

  • added fuse box for bunker alarm (can only be activated by the host)

  • AI of creatures reworked (work still in progress)

  • EMF should now strike out faster and indicates creature activity (for example: when the creature opens a door, the EMF device strikes out and indicates the door)

  • Result at the end of a mission was incorrect

  • after dying in a teleport location you were sometimes not teleported back to the house

  • after completing a Billy mission, the difficulty level for a normal mission was not reset

  • performance optimization for graphics (for example when volumetric light is on) + nicer graphics

  • Lamp in Dawsbury estate (basement) disappeared after being turned on

  • Doors in bunker corrected

  • It sometimes happened that creatures did not attack during a hunt (work still in progress. Please keep reporting if this bug still occurs, as we are still working on the AI)

Changed files in this update

MetaPhysical Content Depot 1568621
