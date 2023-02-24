Update 8.8.4 - controller support, statistics and more

The new update is out!
Enjoy the new controller support, more stats and much more!
-
The game now has gamepad support (tested with XBox controller. In the options menu this control can be switched on and there is also a controlling legend).
-
Creatures can now hear the player better
-
Added more statistics to the journal (unfortunately the previous statistics had to be reset for this. This does not affect the personal expert statistics)
-
the motion detector will beep if it was placed wrongly and therefore does not work properly
-
players can now move their heads
-
Timing of creature attack reworked
-
added more animation for creatures
-
added fuse box for bunker alarm (can only be activated by the host)
-
AI of creatures reworked (work still in progress)
-
EMF should now strike out faster and indicates creature activity (for example: when the creature opens a door, the EMF device strikes out and indicates the door)
-
Result at the end of a mission was incorrect
-
after dying in a teleport location you were sometimes not teleported back to the house
-
after completing a Billy mission, the difficulty level for a normal mission was not reset
-
performance optimization for graphics (for example when volumetric light is on) + nicer graphics
-
Lamp in Dawsbury estate (basement) disappeared after being turned on
-
Doors in bunker corrected
-
It sometimes happened that creatures did not attack during a hunt (work still in progress. Please keep reporting if this bug still occurs, as we are still working on the AI)
Changed files in this update