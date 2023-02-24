Update 8.8.4 - controller support, statistics and more

The new update is out!

Enjoy the new controller support, more stats and much more!

The game now has gamepad support (tested with XBox controller. In the options menu this control can be switched on and there is also a controlling legend).

Creatures can now hear the player better

Added more statistics to the journal (unfortunately the previous statistics had to be reset for this. This does not affect the personal expert statistics)

the motion detector will beep if it was placed wrongly and therefore does not work properly