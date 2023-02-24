 Skip to content

Bite Nite update for 24 February 2023

Update notes for version 1.5.1.

Share · View all patches · Build 10631700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add cooldown to vampires in Rescue mode
Swap Use and Pick Up button positions
Add villager MVP points for unlocking prisoner
Mini Map prisoner for Dracula
Can choose how many prisoner keys spawn in Rescue mode
Hot keys can be rebinded by user in main menu settings

Changed files in this update

Depot 2120271
  • Loading history…
