Add cooldown to vampires in Rescue mode
Swap Use and Pick Up button positions
Add villager MVP points for unlocking prisoner
Mini Map prisoner for Dracula
Can choose how many prisoner keys spawn in Rescue mode
Hot keys can be rebinded by user in main menu settings
Bite Nite update for 24 February 2023
Update notes for version 1.5.1.
