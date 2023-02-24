- Fixed disappearing cursor at the end of the game while playing on gamepad.
- Fixed Rich Presence on endless mode that was showing max waves.
- Fixed monster blink when getting hit not executing some times.
- Changed "Crosier" heal effect sprite to a higher resolution one to scale properly.
- Changed "Endless" mode: Increasing monster HP and damage each 10 waves on endless gamemode.
- Changed "Endless" mode: Decreasing XP gain on endless gamemode after a certain number of waves.
- Updated game engine and third-party packages to their latest versions, this should increase the performance and fix some bugs on gamepads/others.
Relic Dudes update for 24 February 2023
Relic Dudes 0.2.1 - Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update