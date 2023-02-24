 Skip to content

Relic Dudes update for 24 February 2023

Relic Dudes 0.2.1 - Patch Notes

  • Fixed disappearing cursor at the end of the game while playing on gamepad.
  • Fixed Rich Presence on endless mode that was showing max waves.
  • Fixed monster blink when getting hit not executing some times.
  • Changed "Crosier" heal effect sprite to a higher resolution one to scale properly.
  • Changed "Endless" mode: Increasing monster HP and damage each 10 waves on endless gamemode.
  • Changed "Endless" mode: Decreasing XP gain on endless gamemode after a certain number of waves.
  • Updated game engine and third-party packages to their latest versions, this should increase the performance and fix some bugs on gamepads/others.

