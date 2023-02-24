- Fixed a bug that made it possible to start without selecting a champion, that is no longer possible. The result was you still had that champion... but not the modifiers. The To Battle button will be black/white to indicate it's unavailable
- Fixed a bug in Quest Select that was similar to the one above. The To Battle button there will also be black/white when you don't have an unlocked quest selected.
- Broken Arrow weapon was removed (it was clunky and unintuitive)
- Fixed a bug with the item Love Potion that could make you stuck at your current level
- Lowered the volume of the 'Hover' sound effects by 50%
- Fixed an oversight where weapons in the level up screen didn't show damage/attack speed based on your actual stats, but always showed the base damage of the weapons.
- Added upgrade counters to the offered weapons and applied the actual stats and upgrade level based on what you currently have equipped. You can now actually compare your weapons!
The Castle Burns! update for 24 February 2023
Patch 0.9.94
Patchnotes via Steam Community
