 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

乡村狂想曲 update for 24 February 2023

Workshop update

Share · View all patches · Build 10630820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization:
The size of a single module is not limited to 100M.
Added TAB and sort filter Settings to Creative Workshop store

BUG FIX:
Fixed too many error messages for subscription modules

Changed files in this update

Depot 2109461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link