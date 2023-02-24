 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 24 February 2023

0.9.12 has been released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Aim assist can now be adjusted in the config.
  • Reloading can no longer be performed while reloading.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the weapon UI to display incorrectly.

