 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Punk Wars update for 24 February 2023

Patch 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10628644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • removed the tutorial from the requirement for achievement for completing all campaigns
  • fixed the problem with the amount of HP above the maximum level of Atompunk units

Changed files in this update

Punk Wars Content Depot 1541791
  • Loading history…
Punk Wars Depot Linux Depot 1541792
  • Loading history…
Punk Wars Depot Mac Depot 1541793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link