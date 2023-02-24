0.88 Update

Add new character Meng Yun'er , three talents & steam achievements are added Add chat support for in room & game Increase the continue click speed of Paragon level, fix the cost overflow issue Fix infinite mode rampage enemy can not deal damage bug Fix difficulty talent hp increase not working bug Fix (Y) skill upgrade condition bug Fix some english / spanish i18n text issue

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here