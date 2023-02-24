 Skip to content

Violet Wisteria update for 24 February 2023

Update 2/24/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few bugs and also added some functionality. The main changes are as follows.

  • Players can now choose what stage to start from when playing on Practice mode, up to the last stage you've reached

  • All worms on the boss of stage 2 now have hit boxes, not only the active one

  • Boss 3 now has no hit box after dying

  • Can no longer soft lock in stage 4-3

  • Fixed moving floors overlapping with player in stage 6

  • A couple bosses are easier, primarily stage 7

Possibly a couple other things I forgot.

