Update 2/24/2023

Fixed a few bugs and also added some functionality. The main changes are as follows.
Players can now choose what stage to start from when playing on Practice mode, up to the last stage you've reached
All worms on the boss of stage 2 now have hit boxes, not only the active one
Boss 3 now has no hit box after dying
Can no longer soft lock in stage 4-3
Fixed moving floors overlapping with player in stage 6
A couple bosses are easier, primarily stage 7
Possibly a couple other things I forgot.
