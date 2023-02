Share · View all patches · Build 10626297 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 03:52:11 UTC by Wendy

We apologize for the long wait.

Bathhouse v2.0 Patchnote :

-Greatly optimized the game

-Fixed most crashes

Minor fixes:

-Some minor bugs on options menu

-Removed restart day option on pause menu

-Fixed some problems with interact icons

-Added more interact icons for more guidance

-all cutscenes have been changed to video instead of real-time

-some white board texts