 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Odin's Tea Party update for 24 February 2023

Put the kettle on it's update time!

Share · View all patches · Build 10625183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy! Steam achievements have gone live with the recent patch. In addition to Steam achievements, Odin's Tea Party has also received several updates and improvements, including bug fixes, gameplay tweaks, and improved performance! Oh look the water has just boiled better start brewing the perfect cup of tea to serve to Odin and his guests.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2196111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link