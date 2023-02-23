 Skip to content

I'm on Merrymaking Watch update for 23 February 2023

Update v1.06c

Update v1.06c · Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  • Fixed a bug where reported festivities could complete during the pause screen.
  • Added letterbox workaround so the game works with ultrawide monitors.
  • Very slightly reduced the pace at which festivities are spawned.

