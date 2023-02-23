Update v1.06c

Changes:
- Fixed a bug where reported festivities could complete during the pause screen.
- Added letterbox workaround so the game works with ultrawide monitors.
- Very slightly reduced the pace at which festivities are spawned.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update