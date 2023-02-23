Playtest Hotfix v0.62j

FIXED: Maintenance officer stops working if a broken item gets re-listed
FIXED: AI info shows "watching a slots game" when it's another casino game
FIXED: People get stuck behind the wall after deleting an elevator entrance
FIXED: Elevator cabins sometimes get stuck between floors after a load
FIXED: Fortune wheel desk wheel sprite not syncs after load
FIXED: Active research process is not getting saved
FIXED: Cancel research is not working after a scene reload
FIXED: Save screen freezes if you have a sauna room.
CHANGED: WASD camera movement speed increased
CHANGED: Cost of the research slot 2 decreased
CHANGED: -1 basement floor can now be built at the start of a game session without a research
CHANGED: Architecture 2 and 3 research now need less money
ADDED: 1,2,3,4 keyboard number keys can now also be used for game speed change alternatively for Numpad +,- and space.
ADDED: Fridges and storage shelves now show a world error info if there is no active inventory order
ADDED: New item varieties for the; hot drink vending machine, hot tub, jukebox, key chain machine, large fridge, mechanical bull, mini bar, safe box, sauna, ticket station, bus stop, employee parking space, parking space, subway stop, taxi rank.
Changed files in this update