Playtest Hotfix v0.62j

FIXED: Maintenance officer stops working if a broken item gets re-listed

FIXED: AI info shows "watching a slots game" when it's another casino game

FIXED: People get stuck behind the wall after deleting an elevator entrance

FIXED: Elevator cabins sometimes get stuck between floors after a load

FIXED: Fortune wheel desk wheel sprite not syncs after load

FIXED: Active research process is not getting saved

FIXED: Cancel research is not working after a scene reload

FIXED: Save screen freezes if you have a sauna room.

CHANGED: WASD camera movement speed increased

CHANGED: Cost of the research slot 2 decreased

CHANGED: -1 basement floor can now be built at the start of a game session without a research

CHANGED: Architecture 2 and 3 research now need less money

ADDED: 1,2,3,4 keyboard number keys can now also be used for game speed change alternatively for Numpad +,- and space.

ADDED: Fridges and storage shelves now show a world error info if there is no active inventory order

ADDED: New item varieties for the; hot drink vending machine, hot tub, jukebox, key chain machine, large fridge, mechanical bull, mini bar, safe box, sauna, ticket station, bus stop, employee parking space, parking space, subway stop, taxi rank.