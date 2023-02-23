 Skip to content

Sally Can't Sleep update for 23 February 2023

Update 1.0.2

Build 10622642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added an optional tutorial level, accessible through the main menu. It goes over the basics of movement, as well as clarifying some more advanced mechanics.
-Fixed broken lightmaps on Gaither.

