-Added an optional tutorial level, accessible through the main menu. It goes over the basics of movement, as well as clarifying some more advanced mechanics.
-Fixed broken lightmaps on Gaither.
Sally Can't Sleep update for 23 February 2023
Update 1.0.2
-Added an optional tutorial level, accessible through the main menu. It goes over the basics of movement, as well as clarifying some more advanced mechanics.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update