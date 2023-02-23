Monsters Loot Swag: Introducing PUMPKIN

This is PUMPKIN, she enjoys gently floating around forests, sipping mulled wine and blasting magic vegetables at anything that moves!

PUMPKIN is the first of the unlockable characters, available in the Early Access of the game; and she can be unlocked by the player getting the MARATHON achievement.

PUMPKIN is a mix ranged, playable character with a long ranged standard attack and decent strength for knocking monsters out of the way. Her special attack is a very high damage strike to the enemy to her immediate front, whilst her evasion stuns all monsters within half the screen with a slap of her broomstick. Whilst her healing and enery recharging is somewhat low, this is made up for with her exceptionally high starting mobility.

Crosses off "cute witch" from his list of weibo meme characters.