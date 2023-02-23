PAYDAY 2: Update 234.1 Changelog

Update 234.1 Changelog

Update size: 16.04MB



Hostile Takeover Heist

Fixed an issue of where the cop vehicles had a very low volume on their engine and missing siren SFX

Fixed an issue of where the secret safe keypads were enabled after using an ECM

Fixed an issue of where players could get soft locked in Hostile Takeover by getting stuck inside the flooded lab

Fixed an issue of multiple achievement icons showing the wrong information

Fixed missing localization string on the secret USB laptop on the Hostile Takeover Heist

Fixed missing localization string on one of the objectives descriptions on the Hostile Takeover Heist

Other

Fixed a crash on Hotline Miami, D1

Fixed a crash on Big Oil, D2

Fixed an outline issue on the grey variant of Marshal marksman

Increased cooldown of Momentum on Leech perk deck. Going from 30 -> 40 seconds.

_Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right click on PAYDAY 2. Select ""Properties"" from the menu. Under the tab ""LOCAL FILES"" select ""VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES..."".

The process may take some time to finish._

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Sebastian