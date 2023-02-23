Cartridge Defense Patch 1.0.1.10 - Boss Nerf

Probably the biggest point of contention with Cartridge Defense since its release is that if a boss makes it through to the end, the run is over. Today that is no longer the case. Instead, you will lose 5 power cores if it is round 5, or (Current Round - 5) for bosses later than that. Hopefully this will make the game significantly less frustrating moving forward.
