United Assault - Battle of the Bulge update for 23 February 2023

Hotfix v1.3.3

Build 10618561

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the weapons dropped by the AI did not correctly increase the player's ammo when picked up

Changed files in this update

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge Content Depot 1625341
  • Loading history…
