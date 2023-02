First update of many! Added a few features. I am aware of a few bugs here and there, but none that effect the main gameplay. Please let me know if you find anything game-breaking! Thank you!

New Features

Music - Lo-fi

Controls - Left-Right and Chris Mode

New Menu - Customize, Settings, Credits, and Leave Game

Removed - It

Next Update will be focused on Steam Achievements and Scoreboards if all goes well with this one.