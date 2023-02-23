Terrain culling and bug fixes | TOTH - 0.1.1.5

Added

-Culling for terrain to help with performance and lower gpu usage

Changed

-Military have been tweaked to have better accuracy and armor reflecting their training and gear

-Arena defence building modified to fix AI pathfinding issues

-Arena difficulty has been adjusted

-Tweaked loot spawns across all containers and characters

-Visual changes to crafted tent

-Lowered weapon jam chance

Fixed

-Fixed bunker 27 not accepting card

-Fixed undead still making sounds after death

-Fixed revolver loading above max amount

-Fixed more instances of floating geometry

-Fixed invivisble defence building in arena

-Fixed zombies walking through factory

-Fixed auto sort causing duplication or loss of items in some cases

-Fixed some UI issues related to the health breakdown section

-Fixed variouse instances of effects not rendering such as smoke and bullet holes

-Fixed variouse issues with containers and storing items

-Fixed player being able to crouch in deep water causing them to clip under the water