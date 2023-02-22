 Skip to content

Backroom Beyond update for 22 February 2023

Level 1-8 + languages

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone.

I hope you are doing fine.

I updated the game with subtle changes.

If you want to skip the first levels of the game, you can go to the Level 8 using a passage in Level 1. If you want to get 100% you still have to play all levels.

Also, the game has more languages to choose from.

Portuguese - Brazil
English
Japanese
Simplefied Chinese
Indonese
Spanish
French
German
Italian
Turkish
Russian
Korean

If you find some typo or errors in the translations, please, send me a message: contato@whitevortex.com.br.

Thank you!

