Level 1-8 + languages

Share · View all patches · Build 10614631 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 23:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone.

I hope you are doing fine.

I updated the game with subtle changes.

If you want to skip the first levels of the game, you can go to the Level 8 using a passage in Level 1. If you want to get 100% you still have to play all levels.

Also, the game has more languages to choose from.

Portuguese - Brazil

English

Japanese

Simplefied Chinese

Indonese

Spanish

French

German

Italian

Turkish

Russian

Korean

If you find some typo or errors in the translations, please, send me a message: contato@whitevortex.com.br.

Thank you!