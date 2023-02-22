Level 1-8 + languages

Hello, everyone.
I hope you are doing fine.
I updated the game with subtle changes.
If you want to skip the first levels of the game, you can go to the Level 8 using a passage in Level 1. If you want to get 100% you still have to play all levels.
Also, the game has more languages to choose from.
Portuguese - Brazil
English
Japanese
Simplefied Chinese
Indonese
Spanish
French
German
Italian
Turkish
Russian
Korean
If you find some typo or errors in the translations, please, send me a message: contato@whitevortex.com.br.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update