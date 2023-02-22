 Skip to content

Echoes of Mayhem update for 22 February 2023

Small fixes!

Build 10614120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some echo description mismatches
  • Fixed Guild Ultimate resources being wrong
  • Added a "left Shift" hold position when using click to move
  • Added saving of everything at the end of a dungeon run instead of when quitting (Sorry Noizy!) in case of a crash.

