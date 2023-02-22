- Fixed some echo description mismatches
- Fixed Guild Ultimate resources being wrong
- Added a "left Shift" hold position when using click to move
- Added saving of everything at the end of a dungeon run instead of when quitting (Sorry Noizy!) in case of a crash.
Echoes of Mayhem update for 22 February 2023
Small fixes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update