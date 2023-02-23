Rejects,
Here are the notes for hotfix 1.0.31+ which just went live on the Microsoft Store and Steam.
- Fixed an issue that caused memory leaks when transitioning between hub and missions
- Fixed an issue that caused memory leaks when transitioning between hub and missions (this specific fix went live on Steam yesterday and is included here for Microsoft Store).
- Fixed crash on Microsoft Store related to fetching privileges, that had a chance to occur when entering a server with more users.
- We will be resolving an issue where players found they had the ability to equip the Developer portrait frame for their characters. We hope you enjoyed being Fatshark developers for a day! The players who chose to equip the frame will see their equipped frame reset back to the default starting frame once they are removed.
- Fixed issue with Zealot Preacher Feat “Bloodletting” not activating correctly.
Changed files in this update