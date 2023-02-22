Changelog 2023-02-22:

- Update localization, Jehora doesn't mention inventory slots anymore.
- Fix class reward quests using old icons.
- Fix flickering in preparation buttons when certain preparation types were toggled on or off.
- Fix the toast button text wrapping.
- Try 25x16 dungeons instead of 20x20 when the game is being played at an aspect ratio that can handle it.
- Added support for changing the size of the player inventory during play, with simulation.
- Added party balloon item.
- Fix Avatar Mimics being grey boxes.
- Fix out-of-bounds in CaveGenerator.
- Fix Body Pact simulating for all hits in a simulated attack.
- Fix Transmuter's Spirit Sword text mentioning mana drain.
- Fix picking up gold refreshing shop panels when the player isn't standing on the shop.
- Prevent pickups with floor overrides from re-applying their floor overrides while being destroyed (Fixes phantom stairs issue).
- Make the framerate and vsync settings behave better.
- Fix nullref in the error message display when online loading fails in standalone.
- Make the login/logout button truncate long usernames.
- Fix right-click tutorial popup having the wrong colour text and missing TLDR.
- Fix intermittent bug with Advisor puzzle introduction, triple quest UI was overriding interface anchor.
- Prevent Advisor locker tutorial from soft-locking when replacing the spoon as your first locker action.
- Fix Dwarf conversion bonus text.
- Fix intermittent crash in lake maps.
- Prevent rare crash in pathfinding while leaving a dungeon.
- Localize the system error popup, make restart choice load the correct scene.
- Remove FXtester dev prefab from shipped gameplay scene.
- Make dungeon info display better, and fix the issue with long quest names overflowing quest buttons.
- Make quest info display better, and fix issues with requirements showing the wrong text at different times.
- Fix vicious token quest reward using the wrong sprite and being multi-line blather.
- Fix conversion glow animation obscuring the conversion amount.
- Move a bunch of missed error state handling from the old UI to new popups.
- Fix the issue where the gold value display in the inventory item info wouldn't reappear after being disabled by a glyph.
- Clear old particles when the advisor glows is moved.
- Remove the confirmation popup when using the game menu to restart puzzles.
- Fix the game not saving your kingdom and change selection as it happens.
- Fix the crash when a save upload error happened.
- Fix the issue preventing the rewind offer panel from showing if the player had a different enemy selected than the one that killed them.
- Make daily preparation items only show descriptions once.
- Adjust the Daily Leaderboard layout.
- Add tooltips to Daily Leaderboard for readability.
- Fix the issue with input limiting being turned off by interacting with a dropdown list.
- Fix desync with level maluses in Gaan-Telet.
- Fix desyncs with Glowing Guardian and Absolution.
- Add Marwood TLDR.
- Fix the issue with berserk damage not being predicted at high trigger thresholds.
- Remove calls to seeded random from non-game-changing animations and other player-repeatable interactions (prevent desyncs).
- Make the Party Balloon have -10 weight as a reference to the 10-year anniversary release.
- Prevent death protection animations being visible when in other dungeons.
- Level indicators go grey when No Experience effect is added after enemy spawn.
- Fix daily score screen buttons getting stuck with incorrect text after trying uploads multiple times.
- Fix Heavy Fireball effect simulating burning stacks on the player. Make enemy fireball retaliation event have proper hit SFX.
- Fix PQI always appearing on Eastern Tundra.
- Add accolade and item requirements to Quest info display.
- Fix issue with enemies having slow overriding all other future strike order predictions.
- Add gold pickup/cha-ching animation on selling a monster trophy in the dungeon.
- Fix desync caused by refocusing the game by clicking on an enemy.
