Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 22 February 2023

Changelog 2023-02-22:

Changelog 2023-02-22:

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update localization, Jehora doesn't mention inventory slots anymore.
  • Fix class reward quests using old icons.
  • Fix flickering in preparation buttons when certain preparation types were toggled on or off.
  • Fix the toast button text wrapping.
  • Try 25x16 dungeons instead of 20x20 when the game is being played at an aspect ratio that can handle it.
  • Added support for changing the size of the player inventory during play, with simulation.
  • Added party balloon item.
  • Fix Avatar Mimics being grey boxes.
  • Fix out-of-bounds in CaveGenerator.
  • Fix Body Pact simulating for all hits in a simulated attack.
  • Fix Transmuter's Spirit Sword text mentioning mana drain.
  • Fix picking up gold refreshing shop panels when the player isn't standing on the shop.
  • Prevent pickups with floor overrides from re-applying their floor overrides while being destroyed (Fixes phantom stairs issue).
  • Make the framerate and vsync settings behave better.
  • Fix nullref in the error message display when online loading fails in standalone.
  • Make the login/logout button truncate long usernames.
  • Fix right-click tutorial popup having the wrong colour text and missing TLDR.
  • Fix intermittent bug with Advisor puzzle introduction, triple quest UI was overriding interface anchor.
  • Prevent Advisor locker tutorial from soft-locking when replacing the spoon as your first locker action.
  • Fix Dwarf conversion bonus text.
  • Fix intermittent crash in lake maps.
  • Prevent rare crash in pathfinding while leaving a dungeon.
  • Localize the system error popup, make restart choice load the correct scene.
  • Remove FXtester dev prefab from shipped gameplay scene.
  • Make dungeon info display better, and fix the issue with long quest names overflowing quest buttons.
  • Make quest info display better, and fix issues with requirements showing the wrong text at different times.
  • Fix vicious token quest reward using the wrong sprite and being multi-line blather.
  • Fix conversion glow animation obscuring the conversion amount.
  • Move a bunch of missed error state handling from the old UI to new popups.
  • Fix the issue where the gold value display in the inventory item info wouldn't reappear after being disabled by a glyph.
  • Clear old particles when the advisor glows is moved.
  • Remove the confirmation popup when using the game menu to restart puzzles.
  • Fix the game not saving your kingdom and change selection as it happens.
  • Fix the crash when a save upload error happened.
  • Fix the issue preventing the rewind offer panel from showing if the player had a different enemy selected than the one that killed them.
  • Make daily preparation items only show descriptions once.
  • Adjust the Daily Leaderboard layout.
  • Add tooltips to Daily Leaderboard for readability.
  • Fix the issue with input limiting being turned off by interacting with a dropdown list.
  • Fix desync with level maluses in Gaan-Telet.
  • Fix desyncs with Glowing Guardian and Absolution.
  • Add Marwood TLDR.
  • Fix the issue with berserk damage not being predicted at high trigger thresholds.
  • Remove calls to seeded random from non-game-changing animations and other player-repeatable interactions (prevent desyncs).
  • Make the Party Balloon have -10 weight as a reference to the 10-year anniversary release.
  • Prevent death protection animations being visible when in other dungeons.
  • Level indicators go grey when No Experience effect is added after enemy spawn.
  • Fix daily score screen buttons getting stuck with incorrect text after trying uploads multiple times.
  • Fix Heavy Fireball effect simulating burning stacks on the player. Make enemy fireball retaliation event have proper hit SFX.
  • Fix PQI always appearing on Eastern Tundra.
  • Add accolade and item requirements to Quest info display.
  • Fix issue with enemies having slow overriding all other future strike order predictions.
  • Add gold pickup/cha-ching animation on selling a monster trophy in the dungeon.
  • Fix desync caused by refocusing the game by clicking on an enemy.

