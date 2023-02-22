 Skip to content

Maskonauts: Chat'Attack update for 22 February 2023

Update 1.4.166 is available!

Build 10611401

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new save system. Use your Maskoins to create a checkpoint and continue your game on a channel later. You can progress at the same time in as many chains as you wish!
  • Minor bug correction.

