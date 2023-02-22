- Added a new save system. Use your Maskoins to create a checkpoint and continue your game on a channel later. You can progress at the same time in as many chains as you wish!
- Minor bug correction.
Maskonauts: Chat'Attack update for 22 February 2023
Update 1.4.166 is available!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update